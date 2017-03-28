Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has launched a major reorganization of the party, which has been battered by recent crises, and the DNC has requested that resignation letters of all current staffers be submitted by next month. Perez is interviewing staff and others as part of a review process to decide who will stay and how the party should be structured in the future.
Embattled DNC Asks All Staffers For Resignation Letters
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment