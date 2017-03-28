Newsvine

Keith Faulder

Keith Faulder does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Keith Faulder Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Embattled DNC Asks All Staffers For Resignation Letters

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Keith Faulder View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM
    Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has launched a major reorganization of the party, which has been battered by recent crises, and the DNC has requested that resignation letters of all current staffers be submitted by next month. Perez is interviewing staff and others as part of a review process to decide who will stay and how the party should be structured in the future.

